Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Expires 7/24/2019
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Amazon offers the Keter 90-Gallon Outdoor Deck Storage Box in Grey for $60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it in another color for $5 less last month. Buy Now
- 485-lb. weight capacity
- doubles as a seat for 2 adults
- UV protected
- lockable lid
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
Ending today, ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/White for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $29.59.
Plus, you'll bag $5.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (That is a low today by $47.)
Update: The points offer has expired, but these are still at a great price low. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 7 to 12
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Mesh Workout Shorts and T-Shirt Set in several colors (Grey/Light Blue Heather pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping, $2 under our May mention, $48 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select sizes L to XXL
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Dockers Men's Morrison Leather Dress Casual Oxford Shoes in Cognac for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from 7 to 13
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
Costway offers their Height-Adjustable Sofa Slide Table for $38.95. Coupon code "DNHW5924511" cuts it to $35. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in April. Buy Now
- load capacity up to 55 pounds
- adjustable from 25.5" to 40.5"
- rolling casters
Costway offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW5799111" cuts that price to $47. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6'' flat
- Model: HW57991BE
