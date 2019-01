Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Rattan Wicker Furniture Set for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to. Plus, you'll receive about $15.90 in Rakuten Super Points . Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest pirce we could find by $56. It includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a glass top coffee table. Deal ends January 29.