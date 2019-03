Costway offers its Costway 4" Twin Folding Sofa Bed Foam Mattress with Handles for $88.95. Coupon code "DNHT0988" drops the price to. With, that's $37 off list price and the best deal we could find. The mattress features high-density foam construction and a washable cover. The flat dimensions are 54" x 27.5" x 12".Note: Full and Queen sizes are also available forand, respectively, via the above coupon code.