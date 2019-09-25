New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set
$136 $300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $64 and matches the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Costway via Rakuten.
  • Today only, use coupon code "SAVE15" to get this discount.
Features
  • iron framing
  • weather-resistant rattan wicker
  • includes sofa, two chairs, and table with a tempered glass top
  • Model: HW54690
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Patio Furniture Rakuten Costway
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register