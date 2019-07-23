Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Patio Set in Brown for $199.99. Coupon code "DNCOS20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's at least $30 less than you'd pay via Costway direct and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $9.54 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- steel frames
- 250-lb. max capacity per seat
- cushions with removable covers
- loveseat measuring 42" x 23.5" x 33.5"
- 2 chairs measuring 23.5" x 23.5 " x 33.5 " each
- table measuring 28.0" x 16.5" x 15.5" with tempered glass top
- Model: HW52188-0
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $236 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Amazon offers the Keter 90-Gallon Outdoor Deck Storage Box in Grey for $60.58 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it in another color for $5 less last month. Buy Now
- 485-lb. weight capacity
- doubles as a seat for 2 adults
- UV protected
- lockable lid
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Black/Cayenne or Carbon/Carbon for $39.95. Coupon code "DNASICS20" drops that to $31.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $6 less in our May mention. Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $3.41 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Costway offers its Costway Space Saver Convertible Wall Mounted Desk in Black or Coffee for $119.95. Coupon code "DNHW554621" drops that to $108. With free shipping, that's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes bill organizers, fixed shelves, 2 adjustable shelves, and 3 hooks
- 220-lb. max weight capacity for table top
- 50-lb. max weight capacity for shelves
- measures 23.6" x 6" x 30.1" folded
Costway offers its Costway Wall-Mounted Expandable Towel Rack for $43.95. Coupon code "DNHW548451" cuts that to $38. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- stainless steel construction
- 40-lb. weight capacity
- expands to 24.8" x 33.9" x 8.6"
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 4 wired shelves
- 56” ×29” ×77”
- transparent plastic covering
- Model: GT2558
Costway offers its Costway Adjustable 14-Position Cushioned Floor Chair in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW5799111" cuts that price to $47. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
- measures 41.5'' x 22.5'' x 6'' flat
- Model: HW57991BE
Sign In or Register