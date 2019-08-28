Personalize your DealNews Experience
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed in Vanilla for $249 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago, $151 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Kayano Trainer Shoes in White for $47.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $38.39. Plus, you'll bag $9.50 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $2 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find now by $16. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 44-Bottle Wood Wine Rack for $54.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $43.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway 3-Tier Wood Nightstand for $75.95. Coupon code "DNHW56726" cuts the price to $72. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
