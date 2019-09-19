Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $8 under last month's mention in another color, $64 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Costway offers its Costway Kids' Hanging Hammock Swing Seat in several colors (Orange pictured) for $26.95. Coupon code "DNOP3006" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Patio Folding Chairs 2-Pack in Brick Red for $81.95. Coupon code "DNHW54418" drops that to $78. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now at Walmart
That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Now drops to $49.99 in cart. Buy Now at Google Express
That's a savings of $1,000 off list price. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low today by $11 and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (That is $12 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $7 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in March. Buy Now at Costway
That's $29 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
