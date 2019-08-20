Personalize your DealNews Experience
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $1.43 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, that's tied with our July mention as the lowest outright price we've seen. (It is $34 under the lowest price from other Costway shopfronts.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Orange for $149.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $114.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention of another color from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $83, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Stores123 via Rakuten offers the Winsome Fremont 3-Piece Space Saver Set in Walnut for $145.38. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $116.30. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15, although most charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers two BestOffice Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chairs for $85.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $68.79. With $3 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw a pair for $5 less in April. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Foldable Shopping Basket in Black or Silver for $37.95. Coupon code "DNTL349888" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Wall Mount Wine Rack with Glass Holder and Storage Shelf for $55.95. Coupon code "DNHW57399" drops the price to $53. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its 3-Tier Living Room Side Table with Storage Shelf for $52.95. Coupon code "DNHW61403" cuts that to $48. With free shipping, that's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
