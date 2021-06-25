Costway 4,000 PSI 18-Foot Telescoping Pressure Washer Wand for $98
Costway 4,000 PSI 18-Foot Telescoping Pressure Washer Wand
$98 $114
free shipping

Apply code "DN52931804" to drop the price $2 below our mention from last September and get the best price we could find now by $6. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • aluminum and stainless steel construction
  • 8-gpm
  • 5 spray nozzles
  • extension wand
  • Code "DN52931804"
  • Expires 7/6/2021
    Published 36 min ago
