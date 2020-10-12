New
Costway 30" Square Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
$220 $400
free shipping

Costway offers its Costway 30" Square Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $257. Coupon code "DNOP70311" cuts it to $226. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends October 12. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • Sturdy & stable steel material provides strong durability
  • 50,000BTU heat output offers ample warmth for you in the outdoors
  • Equipped with electronic ignition and in-built control panel
  • Table cover with pull-tab
  • Code "DNOP70311"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
