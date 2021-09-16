Costway offers the Costway 30" 50,000-BTU Square Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $259.95. Coupon code "DN43297586" cuts it to $220. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- electronic ignition and in-built control panel
- table cover
- lava rocks
- measures 30" x 30" x 25"
Apply coupon code "DN47095186" for a total savings of $83 off list price. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- measures 15-feet W x 8-feet H
- includes base
- crank handle
Coupon code "DN70241698" takes an extra $25 off for a low by $9. Buy Now at Costway
- In four colors (Blue pictured).
- measures 67.5" L x 43.3" W x 60.5" H
- 45° adjustable canopy
- rust-resistant frame
- waterproof fabric
- supports 750-lbs.
- Model: 70241698
Apply coupon code "55SWFP9T" for a savings of $225. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by US-amz Dealer via Amazon.
- UV-resistant
- weather resistant
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- measures 25" L x 22" W x 35" H
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Save on patio chairs, fire pits, BBQs, Sun Joe tools, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Coral Coast Senola Beach Wicker Rocker for $139.99 ($55 off).
It's $50 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- heats up to 200 square feet
- adjustable temperature via control valve
Costway drops discounts on over 75 fitness and office items. Apply the coupon codes noted on the product pages to get these deals. Shop Now at Costway
Apply coupon code "DN59147283" to get $2 under our mention from May, $7 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
Save up to 50% on items for every room. Shop discounts on patio furniture, small appliances, moving equipment, storage, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Fall camping weather is upon us. Be prepared with discounts on gazebos, coolers, smokers, folding tables, and more. Shop Now at Costway
Apply code "Cooler31" to save $31. Buy Now at Bestoutdor
- 3-in-1 cooling, humidifying, and purifying
- 3 speeds
- 3 mode cooling
- 7.5-hour timing function and low noise
- 6.5-liter water tank
- wide-angle oscillation
- portable rolling casters
- remote control
That's $5 under what you'd pay at Costway direct. Buy Now at Target
- Sold by Costway via Target.
- supports up to 250 lbs
Apply code "DN12806395" to save $183 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- At this price in White.
- The Brown option drops to $500 via the same code.
- pine frame
- 28 slat supports
- 360-lb. capacity per bed (270-lbs. for trundle)
- guardrails and ladder included
- Model: 12806395
Apply coupon code "DN29147086" to get the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Costway
- LCD panel
- programmable
- removable basket and ice scoop
- makes 24 square ice cubes per hour, and 48 lbs. of ice per day
