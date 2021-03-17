New
Costway · 24 mins ago
Costway 30" 50,000-BTU Square Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
$190 $230
free shipping

Costway offers the Costway 30" 50,000-BTU Square Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $229.95. Coupon code "DN43297586" cuts it to $190. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • electronic ignition and in-built control panel
  • table cover
  • lava rocks
  • measures 30" x 30" x 25"
  • Code "DN43297586"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
