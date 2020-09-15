New
Costway 3.2-Cu. Ft. Compact Stainless Steel Refrigerator
$199 $219
Costway offers this Costway 3.2-Cubic Foot Compact Stainless Steel Refrigerator in Black or Grey for $218.95. Coupon code "DN67320485" cuts it to $198.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • 2-door design
  • adjustable thermostat can set temperature from 32 degrees to 50 degrees
  • crisper drawer
  • freezer compartment
  • removable glass shelf
  • Code "DN67320485"
  • Expires 9/15/2020
