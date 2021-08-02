Costway 3-in-1 Portable Evaporative Air Cooler for $119
Bestoutdor · 1 hr ago
Costway 3-in-1 Portable Evaporative Air Cooler
$119 $150
free shipping

Apply code "Cooler31" to save $31. Buy Now at Bestoutdor

Features
  • 3-in-1 cooling, humidifying, and purifying
  • 3 speeds
  • 3 mode cooling
  • 7.5-hour timing function and low noise
  • 6.5-liter water tank
  • wide-angle oscillation
  • portable rolling casters
  • remote control
  • Code "Cooler31"
  • Expires 10/1/2021
Popularity: 4/5
