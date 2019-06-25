New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$149 $186
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 3-Piece Rattan Wicker Outdoor Bar Set in Brown for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $25 under the lowest price we could find from the Costway website. Buy Now
- Includes two 28" tall stools and a table which measures 40.2" x 23.6" x 40.2"
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway Rattan Wicker 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set
$144 $180
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Rattan Wicker 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set in Black for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $46. Buy Now
Features
- 43" x 24" x 31" loveseat
- two 23" x 24" x 31" chairs
- 34" x 18" x 15" coffee table with tempered glass top
- 2" seat cushions
- Model: HW54690BK
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Costway 2-Person Patio Glider Rocking Bench
$66 $83
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 2-Person Patio Glider Rocking Bench for $82.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $66.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $14. Buy Now
Features
- measures 41.3" x 28.1" x 36.6"
- 396-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OP3100
Amazon · 3 days ago
Artpuch 2-Piece 12x12x12-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sails
$27 $41
free shipping
Artouch Direct via Amazon offers the Artpuch 2-Piece 12x12x12-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sails in Sand for $40.98. Coupon code "X339EIS6" cuts the price to $26.64. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 185GSM HDPE fabric
- up to 98% UV protection
- D-ring and double layer webbing at corners
Walmart · 1 day ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Rakuten · 5 days ago
FDW 46" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench
$42 $100
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 45.5" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench in Black for $52.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $42.39. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame
- measures about 22" x 46" x 30"
- weight capacity of 400 lbs.
- Model: GB-545-Black
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
BestOffice 1.8-Cubic Foot Safe Box with Keypad
$54 $136
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice 1.8-Cubic Foot Safe Box with Keypad for $67.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $54.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.70. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.94. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 10,000 BTU Portable AC and Dehumidifier w/ Remote
$238 $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last week's mention (although that included $14 in store credit) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $43.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 161 sq. ft.
- 62°F to 86°F adjustable thermostat & 24-hour timer
- 2 fan speeds
- remote control
- quick-install window kit
- Model: EP23048
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
