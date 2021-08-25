Costway 3-Piece Patio Furniture Sectional Set for $235

Costway offers this 3-Piece Patio Furniture Sectional Set for $259.95. Coupon code "DN56381724" cuts it to $235. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- sofa, ottoman, side table, three back cushions, and two seat cushions
Coupon code "DN05982317" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- In Blue or Beige.
- metal frame
- removable cushion
- 3 adjustable positions
- 330-lb. weight capacity
- folds for carrying/storage
Apply coupon code "Y84F4KCI" for a savings of $85. Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Grey pictured).
- Sold by Juserox via Amazon.
- weather resistant
Save on furniture, covers for that furniture, fire pit accessories, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Perky-Pet Finch Feeder for $19 (a low by $31).
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's $27 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Home Depot
- heats up to 200 square feet
- adjustable temperature via control valve
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Apply code "DN65849371" to save $19. Shop Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- galvanized steel construction w/ MDF board
- measures 36" x 16" x 72"
- two racks
- adjustable height shelving
- bolt-free assembly
- Model: 65849371
Apply coupon code "DN15607293" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Costway
- At this price in Beige or Blue.
- 6-positions
- adjustable backrest
- steel frame
- Model: 15607293
Shop home furniture, outdoor items, sports gear, toys, and more. Prices start at $20. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 140-Piece Electric Rotary Tool Kit for $33 (a savings of $35).
Apply code "Cooler31" to save $31. Buy Now at Bestoutdor
- 3-in-1 cooling, humidifying, and purifying
- 3 speeds
- 3 mode cooling
- 7.5-hour timing function and low noise
- 6.5-liter water tank
- wide-angle oscillation
- portable rolling casters
- remote control
Apply coupon code "DN50293178" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Costway
- steel powder coating
- measures 18" x 1" x 0.5"
- Model: 50293178
Make this the lowest price we could find by $7 by applying coupon code "DN46321598". Buy Now at Costway
- 4 heights from 55" to 62" height range
- 70.5-lb. sand capacity
- 19" base diameter
- 28L water capacity
- 6 suction cups on base
- includes boxing gloves with ventilation holes
