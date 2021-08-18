Costway 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Corner Rattan Sofa Set for $250
Costway · 1 hr ago
Costway 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Corner Rattan Sofa Set
$250 $350
free shipping

Costway offers this 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Corner Rattan Sofa Set in several colors (Beige pictured) for $349.95. Coupon code "DN10457698" cuts that to $250. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • tempered glass table
  • two 2-seat sofas
  • two seat cushions
  • three back cushions
  • Code "DN10457698"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
  • Popularity: 3/5
