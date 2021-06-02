Costway 3-Piece Cushioned Outdoor Wicker Patio Set for $179

Costway offers this 3-Piece Cushioned Outdoor Wicker Patio Set for $249.95. Coupon code "DN37869451" cuts that to $179. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- tea table with tempered glass
- two single chairs
- made from woven wicker
-
Expires 6/21/2021
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply code "DN10457698" to get the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Beige pictured).
- includes L-shaped sofa, glass top coffee table, and cushions
- 705-lb. weight capacity
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Red.
- table features umbrella hole and two shelves
- Model: OP70605RE
Save on a range of shade creators for your patio when you shop this sale. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 10-Ft Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella with Solar Lights for $180 ($45 off).
Use coupon code "DN35642708" for $43 off the list price and get a low by $15. Buy Now at Costway
- measures 27" L x 29" W x 33.5" H
- supports 350-lbs.
- weighs 17-lbs.
IKEA Family members score a great price on a canopy this size. (It's free to join.) Buy Now at IKEA
- Pay $3.99 for pickup or $5.99 for delivery.
- measures 118" x 79"
- UPF 25+
- machine-washable
- includes hooks, springs, and cord
Save on conversation sets, pillows and cushions, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the International Home Atlantic Set 2-Piece Set for $1,124.99 ($375 off).
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
Apply coupon code "DN31950486" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Costway
- 2 sleeping bags
- 2 air pillows
- air mattress
- foot pump
- carry bag
- metal frame
- 405-lb. weight capaicty
- measures 76" x 57" x 71"
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Apply code "DN32160485" to save $25. Buy Now at Costway
- push or tow
- 44" x 35.5" x 12"
- uses water for weight
- steel construction
Save on around 50 items for home, garden, kitchen, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 24.5" x12.5" Elevated Planter Box for $59.95 ($20 off).
Apply code "DN76819324" to get the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- removeable padded top cushion
- 41" x 12" x 19"
- chipboard construction
Apply code "DN52304698" to save a total of $75 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- In Beige.
- hand crank
- aluminum frame
- adjustable angle
That's $48 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
- The propane container is not included of course.
- 225,000 BTU
- 34" L x 18" H x 30" H
- detachable legs
- cast-iron head
- Model: 14627305
Apply coupon code "DN13647820" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Costway
- MDF wood
- 2 drawers
- includes 2 baskets
- measures 20" x 6" x 28.5"
Sign In or Register