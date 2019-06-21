New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Moistenland 50-Foot Plant Watering Kit
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Moistenland via Amazon offers its Moistenland 50-Foot Plant Watering Kit with Plastic Adapters for $19.99. Coupon code "O4I7HOKX" cuts that to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water mist and water column flow options
- adjustable flow rate from 0 to 13 gallons per hour
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Walmart · 2 days ago
Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$37 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has fallen to $37. Buy Now
- A battery is not included
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $60 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 w/ $37 Rakuten Points $186
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. Plus, you'll bag $37 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $37 under last week's mention, $74 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
