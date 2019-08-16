New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $18 Rauten points $190
free shipping

Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $18 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $18 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $87. Buy Now

Features
  • 2 GPM max flow rate
  • large wheels
  • high/low pressure options
  • Model: EP22894RE
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Garden Tools Rakuten Costway
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register