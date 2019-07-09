New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although that included $30 in Rakuten points), $179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 2 GPM max flow rate
  • large wheels
  • high/low pressure options
  • Model: EP22894RE
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 7/9/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools Rakuten Costway
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register