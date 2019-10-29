New
Costway 28.5" Fireplace Electric Insert
$110 w/ $16 Rakuten points $130
free shipping

Thanks to the $16.35 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Costway via Rakuten.
  • Use code "COS20A" to get this discount.
Features
  • tip-over and overheating protection
  • log flame effect with 5 adjustable brightness levels
  • tempered glass
  • remote control
  • measures 28.5" x 21" x. 5.7"
  • Model: HW51075
  • Code "COS20A"
  • Expires 10/29/2019
