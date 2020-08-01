Costway · 39 mins ago
Costway 25-Foot Expandable Garden Hose
$26 $29
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $2 after applying coupon code "DNGT3472". Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • 50-foot drops to $36.95 and 75-foot drops to $42.95 via the same coupon code above.
Features
  • 9-function nozzle
  • brass connector and heavy duty washer
  • expands from 25-ft. to 75-ft. with water pressure
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNGT3472"
  • Expires 8/1/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Costway Costway
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register