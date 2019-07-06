Costway · 32 mins ago
$49 $69
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway 20" Twin Air Mattress with Built-In Pump for $54.95. Coupon code "DNAP2073" cuts the price to $49. With free shipping, that's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hypoallergenic flocking top
- 330-lb. capacity
- carrying bag
exclusive
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
Features
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
AlphabetDeal · 5 mos ago
Elegant Comfort 8pc Stripe Comforter Set
$51
free shipping
That's $99 off list and the best deal we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Amazon · 2 days ago
Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow
$28
free shipping
Amazon offers the Travelon 1st Class Sleeper Lumbar Pillow in Gray for $29.30 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: The price has fallen to $28.05. Buy Now
Features
- inflates easily with 10-12 breaths
- folds to fit in carry bag
- Model: 12304-510
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway Steel Closet Organizer System
$66 $87
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Steel Closet Organizer System for $68.95. Coupon code "DNHW587011" drops that to $66. With free shipping, that's $4 under our February mention, $21 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 48" x 18" x 71"
- includes 3 hanging rods, 3 large shelves, and 2 small shelves
- powder-coated steel construction
Costway · 1 wk ago
Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag
$35 $47
free shipping
Costway offers the Bentwood Accent Coffee Table with Storage Bag for $36.95. Coupon Code "DNHW60311" cuts that to $35. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- made of birch wood
- measures 19" x 18" x 22"
Costway · 2 days ago
Costway Wide Mouth Electric Juicer
$36 $46
free shipping
Costway offers its Costway Wide Mouth Centrifugal Electric Juicer for $45.95. Coupon code "DNEP23783US" drops that to $36. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 17-oz. jug
- 51-oz. pulp collector
- 75mm chute
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Kids' Pedal-Powered Go-Kart
$84
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Kids' Pedal-Powered Go-Kart in Black for $104.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" drops it to $83.99. With free shipping. that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- Handbrake system
- Metal frame
- Holds up to 66 lbs.
- Model: CYW50236BK
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 16" Kids' Bike
$64 $80
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 16" Kids' Bike in Pink for $79.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts the price to $63.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Features
- metal wheels with pneumatic rubber
- ball bearing drive shaft
- adjustable saddle height and handlebar
Rakuten · 3 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway Kids' 6V Battery-Powered Ride-On Motorcycle
$46 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Kids' 6-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On Motorcycle for $57.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts the price to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- rechargeable battery & charger
- sound button
- 66-lb. capacity
- 3-wheel design
- on/off switch
- Model: TY324110
