Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find.Update: It now yields $14.34 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now