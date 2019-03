Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 17.6-lb. Portable Compact Washing Machine with Spin Dryer for $109.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. It measures 24.8" x 14" x 28.4" and features a transparent lid, gravity drain, an 11-lb. wash capacity, and a 110-watt spinner with 1,300 rpm.