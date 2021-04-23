Apply coupon code "DN30729165" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Costway
- powder coated thick steel tube frame
- water-repellent polyethylene canopy
- UV sun protection
- 8 removeable side panels
Apply code "DN60528173" to save a total of $316 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- includes carry bag, ground stakes, 2 hoses, air blower, and repair kit.
- Model: 60528173
Save on a range of shade creators for your patio when you shop this sale. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 10-Ft Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella with Solar Lights for $169.95 ($43 off).
Coupon code "DN62591843" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Costway
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- iron frame
- 2" diameter pole
- polyester canopy fabric
- 40 solar-powered LED lights
- hand crank and easy tilt system
Get the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DN13728609". Buy Now at Costway
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- crank lift
- vented canopy
- push-button tilt
- 1.5" diameter iron pole
- 18 built-in solar-powered LED lights
- Model: 13728609
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Apply coupon code "GET15" to save an extra 15% off on over 1,000 already discounted patio items. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (redeemable from April 26 to May 2).
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Ridgecrest Farmhouse Slat Top Pergola for $446.24 after coupon w/ $80 Kohl's Cash ($304 off list).
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Save on around 50 items for home, garden, kitchen, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 24.5" x12.5" Elevated Planter Box for $59.95 ($20 off).
Save on bikes, rowers, chin-up bars, weight sets, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Adjustable Incline Sit Up Bench for
$149.95 ($63 off)$139.95 ($73 off).
Shop and save on some of the best deals of the month. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 10' Patio Outdoor Sunshade Hanging Umbrella without Weight Base $99.95 ($100 off)
Use coupon code "DN79015246" to get the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Costway
- adjustable height from 47" to 60.5"
- heavy-duty base
- includes hand pump
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save a buck making it the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- tear resistant
- water-repellent
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- includes canopy, 4 aluminum poles, 4 sand bags, 4 peg stakes, & carry bag
Apply coupon code "DNTENT3" for the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- measures 10x9 feet
- 4 folding aluminum poles
- 4 sand bag anchors
- tear-resistant & water repellent
Apply coupon code "DN64708152" to make this a low by $50. Buy Now at Costway
- LED display
- 22-lb. flywheel
- 286-lb. capacity
- aluminum alloy pedals
- aluminum water bottle
- fully adjustable saddle and handle bar
- Model: SP35307
Sign In or Register