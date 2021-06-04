Costway 10-Ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $199
Costway · 29 mins ago
Costway 10-Ft. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
$199 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN45730269" for a savings of $51. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • aluminum paddle adjustable from 34" to 87"
  • 441-lb. capacity
  • includes pump & carry bag
  • measures 10-ft. x 30" x 6"
  • Code "DN45730269"
  • Expires 6/22/2021
    Published 29 min ago
