Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best deal we could find by $33. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Premiere Products Resin Convert-A-Bench in Tan for $99.50. In-cart, the price drops to $96.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Suncast 10x12-Foot Wood Pergola for $988.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $310. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 71" X 118" Retractable Side Awning in Black for $94.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $75.92. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $27.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $22.32. Plus, members will bag $4.40 in Rakuten Super Point. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's $5 less than last month's mention and about $9 less than buying from another storefront. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Plus, members bag $93.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's basically tied with our expired mention from six days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $133.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Storage Nightstand with Two Locking Drawers in White for $49.95. Coupon code "DNHW560171" cuts that to $47. With free shipping, that's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in March. Buy Now
Costway offers its Costway Hanging Door or Wall Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet with LED Light in White for $66.95. Coupon code "DNHW589241" cuts that to $62. With free shipping, that's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in December. Buy Now
