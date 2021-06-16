Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $290

Costway offers the Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $369.95. Coupon code "DN18435972" cuts that to $290. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway
- three modes
- 24-hour programmable timer
- 350-square feet coverage
- remote control
- LED display
- washable air filter and drainage outlet
That's the best price we found today by $69 and $29 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
- remote control
- cools 400-sq. ft.
- mobile app control for Android and iOS
- 4-in-1 unit with cool, heat, dehumidifier, and fan
- Model: USPC01W
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for
$104.99$109.99 after code "274196" ( $35$30 off).
Save on thermostats, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat for $99.99 (low by $49).
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
Apply coupon code "DN31950486" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at Costway
- 2 sleeping bags
- 2 air pillows
- air mattress
- foot pump
- carry bag
- metal frame
- 405-lb. weight capaicty
- measures 76" x 57" x 71"
Find the perfect gift for any dad, including tools, outdoor furniture, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway Heavy Duty Pipe Wrench Set for $34.95 ($23 off).
Save on around 50 items for home, garden, kitchen, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 24.5" x12.5" Elevated Planter Box for $59.95 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "DNHW65930" for a savings of $44. Buy Now at Costway
- Available in White (pictured) and Gray.
- measures 22" x 12" x 32"
- 4 drawers and 1 door cabinet
- Model: 09185426
