Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $290

Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$290 $370
free shipping

Costway offers the Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $369.95. Coupon code "DN18435972" cuts that to $290. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • three modes
  • 24-hour programmable timer
  • 350-square feet coverage
  • remote control
  • LED display
  • washable air filter and drainage outlet
Details
  • Code "DN18435972"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
