Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $60 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 2 speeds
  • 62 to 86°F temperature range
  • programmable timer
  • Model: EP23048
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
