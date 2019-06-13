New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 $280
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "COS40" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
  • two speeds
  • 62 to 86°F temperature range
  • programmable timer
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "COS40"
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Rakuten Costway
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register