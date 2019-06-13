New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
$240 $280
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "COS40" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now
- two speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket
$75 $130
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket for $74.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- adjustable for single or double hung window from 24" to 38" wide
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
$339 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White for $339 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
- digital LCD display with touch controls
- dehumidification of up to 70 pints per 24 hours
- covers up to 450 sq. ft.
- Model: MN10CESWW
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote for $218 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Three cooling and fan speeds
- 24-hour timer
- sleep mode
- Model: AEW08LY
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner w/ Remote
$189 $230
free shipping
Amazon offers the Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Remote for $189 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most major retailers charge $220 or more. Buy Now
- cools rooms up to 150 square feet
- dehumidification up to 1.1 pints per hour
- Energy Star certified
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Pulse Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack
$12 $14
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Pocket Wireless Optical Mouse 2-Pack for $13.99. Coupon code "PTV1A" cuts it to $12.19. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $3.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $11.89. Buy Now
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
- both come with a USB receiver
- 2.4GHz communication
- adjustable DPI
Rakuten · 2 wks ago
ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes
$32
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's GT-Xpress Running Shoes in Carbon/Red Alert for $39.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- available in select regular and wide sizes from 8 to 13
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$160 $599
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $439 off list and at least $40 less than you'd pay through another Monoprice storefront. Buy Now
- 2K LCD curing screen
- auto-leveled build plate
- supports multiple on-board profiles
- built-in Wi-Fi Web UI with microSDTM slot
- compatible with most files from the Creation Workshop and Print Studio software packages
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set
$144 $180
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Wicker Furniture Set in Black for $179.99. Coupon code "COS36" cuts it to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now
- includes a loveseat, 2 single sofas and a coffee table
- thick seat cushion
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
