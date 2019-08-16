- Create an Account or Login
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier for $285.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $245.99. Plus, you'll earn $36.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $61 less than buying direct from Costway today, although it was $6 less via Points in June. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $126.47. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished LG 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $205 with free shipping. That's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from a month ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mirage via Rakuten offers the Finejo 3000-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $96.45. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $77.16. Plus, you'll bag $11.55 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $29 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $41, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 2,030-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $84.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points and with free shipping, that's $19 under our April mention, $27 off, and the best price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Set for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $143.99. Plus, you'll bag $21.45 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set in Grey for $569.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $529.99. Plus, you'll bag $79.35 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's $40 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current low by $119.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Costway Portable Mini Walk-In Greenhouse for $39.99 with free shipping. That is $30 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway offers the Costway Wall Mount Wine Rack with Glass Holder and Storage Shelf for $55.95. Coupon code "DNHW57399" drops the price to $53. With free shipping, that's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
