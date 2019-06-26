New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
$238 $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last week's mention (although that included $14 in store credit) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $43.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 161 sq. ft.
- 62°F to 86°F adjustable thermostat & 24-hour timer
- 2 fan speeds
- remote control
- quick-install window kit
- Model: EP23048
New
StackSocial · 2 hrs ago
EvaPolar EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$153
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $179.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $153. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago, the best price we could find now by $53, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
Walmart · 5 days ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner w/ Remote
$189 $230
free shipping
Amazon offers the Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Remote for $189 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most major retailers charge $220 or more. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 150 square feet
- dehumidification up to 1.1 pints per hour
- Energy Star certified
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Costway Lift-Top Coffee Table
$108 $135
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Lift Top Coffee Table for $134.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $107. 99. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 41.1" x 19.4" x 19" to 24.6"
- Model: HW55643CF
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$61 $149
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $71.70. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $60.94. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $22.) Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway Rattan Wicker 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set
$144 $180
free shipping
Ending today, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Rattan Wicker 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set in Black for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $143.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $46. Buy Now
Features
- 43" x 24" x 31" loveseat
- two 23" x 24" x 31" chairs
- 34" x 18" x 15" coffee table with tempered glass top
- 2" seat cushions
- Model: HW54690BK
Costway · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
