New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
Costway 10,000 BTU Portable AC and Dehumidifier w/ Remote
$238 $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $279.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $237.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under last week's mention (although that included $14 in store credit) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $43.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
  • cools rooms up to 161 sq. ft.
  • 62°F to 86°F adjustable thermostat & 24-hour timer
  • 2 fan speeds
  • remote control
  • quick-install window kit
  • Model: EP23048
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/26/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Air Conditioners Rakuten Costway
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register