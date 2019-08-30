New
Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent w/ Carry Bag
$136 w/ $20 Rakuten GC
free shipping

Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 1-Person Elevated Folding Tent with Carry Bag in Green for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. Plus, you'll bag $20.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $20 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $54. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now

Features
  • 420D PU coated Oxford fabric
  • aluminum frame
  • 2 D-shape screening doors with zippers
  • micro mosquito mesh
  • 275-lb. weight capacity
  • includes cover and carrying bag
  Expires 8/30/2019
