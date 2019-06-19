New
$216 $266
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 1,0000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier for $265.99. Coupon code "COS50" cuts the price to $215.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
Features
- 11'' to 5' exhaust hose
- 24-hour on/off timer
- 400-square feet coverage
- window kit
- remote control For easy temperature
- fan speed And timer adjustments
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
StackSocial · 5 days ago
EvaSmart 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$169 $269
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $199. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $169.15. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
Walmart · 11 hrs ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Amazon · 6 days ago
Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket
$75 $130
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket for $74.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable for single or double hung window from 24" to 38" wide
Walmart · 1 wk ago
GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote for $218 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Three cooling and fan speeds
- 24-hour timer
- sleep mode
- Model: AEW08LY
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Costway · 1 day ago
Costway Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table
$50 $55
free shipping
Costway offers the Folding Aluminium Square Bar Table for $54.95. Coupon code "DNHW61399" cuts that to $50. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- table top measures 23.5" x 23.5"
- adjustable height of 29" or 44.5"
- 132-lb. max weight
- suitable for indoor & outdoor use
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33, although we saw this for $2 less almost three weeks ago. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine w/ Drain Pump
$149 $179
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Mini Fully-Automatic Washing Machine with Drain Pump for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $148.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- 7.7-lb. capacity
- 3 water level choices
- 5 programs
