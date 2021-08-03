Costco Summer Exclusive Membership Event: $40 Costco Shop Card + $40 off $250+ online

For new members only, Costco offers a $40 Costco Shop Card plus a $40 off $250+ coupon for an order on Costco Online with membership sign-up. Noteworthy, as the Shop Card is double what Costco usually offers, plus it includes a coupon offer, while also only requiring any membership level, contrary to previous offers that required the Gold Star Executive membership for maximum benefits. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership (includes 2% Annual Reward and more) for $120
- You must agree to auto renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa card at the time of sign-up.
- New members only. To qualify as a new member, an existing Costco membership must be expired at least 18 months or more. Not valid for renewal of an existing Costco membership or an upgrade of an existing membership to an Executive Membership
- Promotional Costco Shop Card incentive will be mailed 4 to 6 weeks after sign-up. $40 off any order of $250+ on Costco.com will be emailed to the email address on file; restrictions may apply.
Expires 8/22/2021
Prime members score an extra 20% off a wide range of discounted used and open-box items, including video game accessories, watches, headphones, books, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Discount applies at checkout.
- Offer only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon Warehouse.
- Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
Save on baby carriers and strollers, hand sanitizer, a laptop, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's $10 off list, the best price we've seen, and one of the only places that has it in stock anywhere near MSRP, much less on sale. Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
Most third-party sellers charge $380 or more for this. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay a 5% surcharge.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
