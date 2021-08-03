Costco Summer Exclusive Membership Event: $40 Costco Shop Card + $40 off $250+ online
Costco Summer Exclusive Membership Event
$40 Costco Shop Card + $40 off $250+ online

For new members only, Costco offers a $40 Costco Shop Card plus a $40 off $250+ coupon for an order on Costco Online with membership sign-up. Noteworthy, as the Shop Card is double what Costco usually offers, plus it includes a coupon offer, while also only requiring any membership level, contrary to previous offers that required the Gold Star Executive membership for maximum benefits. Shop Now at Costco

Features
  • Gold Star Membership for $60
  • Gold Star Executive Membership (includes 2% Annual Reward and more) for $120
  • You must agree to auto renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa card at the time of sign-up.
  • New members only. To qualify as a new member, an existing Costco membership must be expired at least 18 months or more. Not valid for renewal of an existing Costco membership or an upgrade of an existing membership to an Executive Membership
  • Promotional Costco Shop Card incentive will be mailed 4 to 6 weeks after sign-up. $40 off any order of $250+ on Costco.com will be emailed to the email address on file; restrictions may apply.
  • Expires 8/22/2021
