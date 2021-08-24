Costco Neworking and Memory Event: Up to $100 off for memberts

Save on routers, mesh WiFi systems, range extenders, portable hard drives, and modems. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the TP-Link Tri-Band 12-Stream AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 for members (low by $130).
That is tied with the lowest price we've seen and a low today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
Most sellers charge at least $20 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
It's a $35 drop from our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $45. It's also at least $150 from most major retailers Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- coverage up to 1,500 square feet and support 20+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps to support 4K streaming, gaming, video calls, and more
- with Alexa, easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in your home
- Model: MR7320
Use coupon code "PICKCR5" to drop the price to $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $46 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- 1,100 peak amps to jump start gas engines
- 200-lumen LED work light w/ 3 modes
- pairs with smartphones
- Model: DRLJS110B
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
