Costco Member Savings Event: Up to $1,000 off

Shop over 400 deals, with savings on furniture, cleaning items, electronics, patio and outdoor items, automotive, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Many items are member-exclusive (sign up for a membership using the link below); Otherwise, a 5% surcharge applies for non-members.
-
Expires in 11 hr
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Save on kitchen tools, cell phone accessories, apparel, bags, lighting, watches, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's Alloy Steel Quartz Watch for $26.63 (low by $12).
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Need a new summer wardrobe? Save an extra $20 off when you add 5 pairs of these shorts to your cart (on top of the already-present $40 off Costco sale price), making them the very low price of $6 per pair. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
- This price is for members only. Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
While not all the sizes are readily available for comparison, you'd pay $50 more for the 12x12-ft. kit at Home Depot. Shop Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Sign In or Register