Costco Independence Day LG Appliance Savings: Discounts on over 100 appliances

- Pictured is the LG 22.5-Cu. Ft. Wi-Fi Enabled Insta-View Door-in-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator w/ Craft Ice for $3,399.99 (low by $98).
Expires 7/14/2021
Save on refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, dishwashers, appliance bundles, and much more. Plus, save an extra $50 off 2, $100 off 3, $175 off 4, $350 off 5, or $700 off 6+ appliances (the discount applies in cart). Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Shop discounts on 70 exhaust and drum fans, air movers, evaporative coolers, and more. Plus, coupon code "274196" knocks an extra $20 off $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Oscillating Wall-Mount Fan for $89.99 via code "274196." It's a $40 savings.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by unit.
Save on a brand name fridge with all the features you're looking for. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,399 ($1,100 off).
It's $100 below our mention from a day ago and a savings of $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Stainless Steel/Full Depth at this price. (Counter Depth is available for $100 more.)
- FlexZone drawer with adjustable divider and four different temperature settings
- WiFi and Bixby enabled
- slide-in and flip-up shelving
- Energy Star certified
- Model: RF28R7201SR/AA
That's the best price we've seen! Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
After discounts, twin mattresses start at $249, queen mattresses at $400, and king mattresses are from $479. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Drexel Heritage 15" Royale Hybrid and Gel Memory Foam Mattress with Adjustable Base for $3999.99 ($1,000 off).
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $26 less than at Amazon (and that's one of Amazon's best ever prices), and it goes for at least $270 after that. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- overall dimensions - 48" x 48" x 22"
