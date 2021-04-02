For new members only, Costco offers up to a $20 Costco Shop Card when you purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate and redeem your certificate at your local store Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership with $10 Costco Shop Card for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership with $20 Costco Shop Card for $120
- Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. You must join in person with a Costco representative. New members will receive their Costco Shop Card by mail in 4 to 6 weeks. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except where required by law.
- A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
Save on footwear, apparel, fan gear, outdoor items, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Save on over 600 items including toys, home furniture, kitchen, and dining items. Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $20 under our December mention and the best price we could find now by $118. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Available in White.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 4ms response time
- 2,500:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LU32R591CWNXZA
- UPC: 887276350561
That's the best deal we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- 800 lumens
- controllable via Alexa & Google Assistant
- color-changing
- Model: OM60/RGBW/CA/AG/4
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
- Model: 27MK430H-B
- UPC: 719192622685
