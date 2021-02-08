For new members only, Costco offers up to a $20 Costco Shop Card when you purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate and redeem your certificate at your local store. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership with $10 Costco Shop Card for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership with $20 Costco Shop Card for $120
- Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. You must join in person with a Costco representative. New members will receive their Costco Shop Card by mail in 4 to 6 weeks. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except where required by law.
- A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on men's and women's boots, outerwear, fleeces, camping gear, and more.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on $50+ orders.
- Pictured are the Vasque Men's Canyonlands UltraDry Hiking Boots for $83.73 (low by $16).
Shop and save on bedding, small appliances, baby items, decor, pet products, and much more.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured the the Nostalgia Electrics Chocolate Waterfall for $24.99 (a low by $15).
Save on hundreds of men's sneakers, including running shoes, high tops, and basketball shoes.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dbreak-Type Shoes for $69.97 (low by $10).
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more.
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ove Decors Vanguard Hardwood Vanity w/ Cultured Marble Top for $279.60 ($140 off).
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3,000-lumens
- customizable 270° motion detection zone
- record, screen capture, & receive instant notifications to your smart device
- Model: SEC3000/CAM/RP
That's $50 under our August mention, $150 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Round or Elongated.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
