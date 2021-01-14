For new members only, Costco offers up to a $20 Costco Shop Card when you purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate and redeem your certificate at your local store. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership with $10 Costco Shop Card for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership with $20 Costco Shop Card for $120
- Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. You must join in person with a Costco representative. New members will receive their Costco Shop Card by mail in 4 to 6 weeks. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except where required by law.
- A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
Published 21 min ago
You'll find savings on electronics, computer accessories, apparel, sports items, and more in this year-end sale. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Target moves a whole host of new items to its clearance section, where clothing, shoes, home items, toys, and electronics are hitting new all-time lows. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup for orders under $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on a range of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
Snag deals on a variety of items. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Gaiam Backless Balance Ball Chair for $34.99 (low by $25).
That's a savings of $5 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Black / Grey or Blue / Grey.
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
