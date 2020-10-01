For new members only, Costco offers up to a $20 Costco Shop Card when you purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate and redeem your certificate at your local store. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership with $10 Costco Shop Card for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership with $20 Costco Shop Card for $120
- Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. You must join in person with a Costco representative. New members will receive their Costco Shop Card by mail in 4 to 6 weeks. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except where required by law.
- A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
Spend $10 or more in a single purchase via Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Plus, you'll get an extra $10 in credit if you spend $10 or more via Amazon 4-Star. Shop Now at Amazon
- purchase must be made between September 28 and October 14
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $1.
- Some items receive their discounts via coupon codes or rebates, as noted on their product pages.
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
Save on computers, tools, electronics, home goods, and more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $147. Buy Now at Costco
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $10 extra.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's the best price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- base station
- keypad
- range extender
- motion sensor
- 6 contact sensors
