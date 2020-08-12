For new members only, Costco offers up to a $20 Costco Shop Card when you purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate and redeem your certificate at your local store. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership with $10 Costco Shop Card for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership with $20 Costco Shop Card for $120
- Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. You must join in person with a Costco representative. New members will receive their Costco Shop Card by mail in 4 to 6 weeks. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except where required by law.
- A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa® cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
With prices starting from $3.59, save on over 650 items including clothing, shoes, hair care, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees (which start at $3), or get free shipping with $35.
Costco charges $60 for an annual membership, but by buying via Groupon, you'll also get a $40 Costco gift card, and a coupon for $40 off an order of $250 or more. Buy Now at Groupon
- Valid only for new members and those whose memberships expired prior to April 1, 2020.
- New members must sign up for auto-renewal to receive the gift card and coupon.
- After purchasing, you must visit the Costco website to complete redemption.
- A membership card for the Primary Cardholder and one additional Household Card for anyone living at the same address
Bag strong reductions on a wide variety of men's, women's, and kids' outdoor and activewear. Shop Now at Patagonia
- For orders under $49, shipping adds $8.50.
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's $248 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN70Q6DTAFXZA
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
