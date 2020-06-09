For new members only, Costco offers up to a $20 Costco Shop Card when you purchase a Costco Membership Activation Certificate and redeem your certificate at your local store. Shop Now at Costco
- Gold Star Membership with $10 Costco Shop Card for $60
- Gold Star Executive Membership with $20 Costco Shop Card for $120
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
With prices starting from $1, items include home decor, patio furniture, cutlery and knives, small appliances, smart home devices, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
Save big on a huge range of curated Father's Day gift ideas -- you can sort by categories and by collections within certain price ranges. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping starts at $5.99, or get free shipping on $45 or more.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
- 4K video and 12 MP photos
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- voice control
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) native resolution "Retina" display
- 16GB DDR4 SDRAM; 512GB onboard flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Costco
- In White Up to 5 hours' talk (or 6 hours music)
- Dual-microphone technology
- Includes three eartip and wingtip size
- Model: SM-R170NZWAXSA
Sign In or Register