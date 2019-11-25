Open Offer in New Tab
Costa Cruises 7-Night Bahamas Cruise in December
from $868 for 2

That's the lowest price we could find by $30.

  • This roundtrip cruise aboard the Costa Luminosa departs from Miami, FL, on December 22.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
