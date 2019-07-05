New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$68 $80
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Cosori 5.8-Quart 1,700-watt Premium XL Air Fryer in Black for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $67.99. With free shipping, that's $32 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $22.) Buy Now
- 180°F to 400°F temperature range
- LED touchscreen controls with 11 cooking presets
- automatic shutoff
- dishwasher-safe nonstick fryer basket
- Model: CP158-AF
Amazon · 1 day ago
Leanking 7-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Mixiu Direct via Amazon offers the Leanking 7-Piece Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $19.99. Coupon code "XTTZSUZ4" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fits most 5- to 8-quart pressure cookers
- constructed from 304 stainless steel
- steamer basket, steamer basket separator, egg steamer rack, non-stick steam form pan, dish clip, and 2 silicone mini oven mitts
WowitisCool · 1 mo ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Febote Electric Glass Kettle
$29 $44
free shipping
USA Okeba Industries Inc. via Amazon offers the Febote 1.7-Liter Electric Glass Kettle for $43.99. Coupon code "ZQLHQI5U" drops that to $28.59. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel inner lip and bottom
- auto shut-off
- boil-dry protection
- 1,500-watt
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus
$129 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus for $129 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $21, and the second-lowest price we've seen. (We saw it for $10 less in January.) Buy Now
Features
- dehydrator and rotisserie functions
- 8 1-touch presets
- 400°F max
- large viewing window
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Pizzacraft Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven
$50
free shipping
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.79 with free shipping. That's the best price we've seen and a low today by $32. Buy Now
Features
- Cooks pizzas in six minutes on your stovetop
- Includes a thermometer
- Model: PC0601
Amazon · 2 days ago
Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker
$20 $46
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- makes a 4" waffle bowl
- non-stick grids
Sur La Table · 6 hrs ago
Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor
$244 $545
free shipping
Sur La Table offers the Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Compressor for $243.96. Plus, coupon code "SHIPFREE" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12 hardness settings
- 1.5 quart (1L) bowl capacity
- Automatic or manual functionality
- Keep cool setting for up to 3 hours
- Model: BCI600XL
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $172
free shipping
All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $172. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $146.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw these for $7 less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $165 before coupon, $140.25 after. Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Amazon · 33 mins ago
Aoligei Portable Camp Stove
$20 $40
free shipping
Xuyidan via Amazon offers the Aoligei Portable Camp Stove for $39.99. Coupon code "HZ2WFDEP" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- carry bag
- stainless steel BBQ net
- multi-fuel resource
- windshield
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
