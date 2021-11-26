sponsored
Vesync · 31 mins ago
$84 $120
free shipping
Vesync offers the Cosori 5.8-quart Smart Air Fryer for $119.99. Apply coupon code "BFP7" to cut it to $83.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- 11 convenient presets
- remote control via the VeSync app
- removable, nonstick, and dishwasher-safe baskets
- 85% less fat than traditional deep fried foods
- 100 step-by-step recipes with supplemental videos in the Vesync app
Details
