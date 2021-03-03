Freshen up your beauty routine or makeup bag this spring with items in this sale, including makeup, body care items, skincare, nail and foot treatments, and much more. Shop Now at Walgreens
- The discount applies in cart when you add 3 items.
- Select items also have on-page clip coupons that stack with the sale.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or, orders over $35 bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Soap & Glory 11.8-oz. Face Soap & Clarity 3-in-1 Daily Vitamin C Facial Wash for $14.58 for 3 with clip coupon (low by $13).
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Get a free sample of CeraVe moisturizing cream by filling out the online form. Shop Now
- One free sample per person/household.
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
A brand made only more popular via TikTok, this free sample enables you to try out their cult classic moisturiser aimed at the most sensitive of skin types. Shop Now
- contains ceramides
Save on a variety of men's and women's fragrances from brands like Juicy Couture, Burberry, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette 3.4-oz. Bottle for $27.99 ($7 off).
Need a free birthday gift for mom? Apply coupon code "CHEERS8X10" to snag a free photo and save yourself at least $2 compared to what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $1.99 shipping charge.
That's $2 less than buying a 150-oz. jug at Target. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Add 3 to cart to get this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "75HANGUP" to save $22 off list price. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $4.99 shipping fee.
- Natural wood
- Keyhole hanger or twine provided
- Print is permanently affixed within hanger
Sign In or Register